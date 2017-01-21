Manchester City confirm that Gabriel Jesus is available to make his debut against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend after finalising his switch from Palmeiras.

Manchester City have announced that Gabriel Jesus's transfer to the club has been finalised, meaning that he is eligible to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The 19-year-old Brazilian could make his debut at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday after the relevant paperwork was completed on his £27m switch from Palmeiras.

The teenager agreed to join the two-time Premier League champions last summer, but he finished the season in Brazil before moving to the North-West of England earlier this month.

Jesus arrives with plenty of promise having scored 28 goals in 85 games for Palmeiras and five in six outings for the Brazilian national team.

City are in need of Premier League points after dropping 10 points behind leaders Chelsea following a 4-0 defeat to Everton in their last league match.