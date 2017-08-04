Aug 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Laugardalsvollur Arena
Man CityManchester City
vs.
West HamWest Ham United
 

Manchester City to play West Ham United in Iceland pre-season friendly

Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City and West Ham United arrange a pre-season friendly in Iceland, eight days before the start of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 18:26 UK

Manchester City and West Ham United will play one another in Iceland for a friendly just eight days before the start of the Premier League season.

Reykjavik will stage the match on Friday, August 4, and it will be the first time that Pablo Zabaleta will face City since leaving the club to join the Hammers.

The friendly has been added to City's pre-season schedule, which also consists of games against Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur in the United States.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: "This match will be a fantastic occasion, and we'll be looking to put on a great show for our supporters. Manchester City and West Ham played out some brilliant matches last season, and this game will be no different.

"It will be the culmination of our pre-season preparations, and will be hugely important for us to fine tune the team in readiness for the new season."

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic added: "It is the perfect fixture for City and ourselves, because we have great respect for each other and will both be looking for the same positives from the game, in terms of fitness and preparation for the start of the Premier League season a week later."

Meanwhile, the 2017-18 Premier League fixtures have been announced, with City facing newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion away, while West Ham will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
