Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane believes that his side missed out on the chance to put pressure on Chelsea by failing to pick up all three points against Arsenal.

Leroy Sane has conceded that Manchester City now have little hope of catching Chelsea at the top of the Premier League after twice being pegged back in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The Citizens failed to hold onto leads given to them by Sane and Sergio Aguero in the first half, meaning a result at the Emirates Stadium that neither side truly would have wanted.

Sane has admitted as much by claiming that he is "disappointed" to have left North London with just a draw, as Chelsea still boast an 11-point gap on the Citizens ahead of Wednesday's meeting between the two sides.

"I am disappointed that we did not win," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "The other scores were good for us as Chelsea lost. It is very difficult to catch Chelsea; it was important that we won today. We only have one point and now on Wednesday we play them."

City are now unbeaten in eight league games, though each of their last three outings have ended all square.