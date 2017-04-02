Apr 2, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Walcott (40'), Mustafi (53')
Coquelin (15'), Xhaka (32'), Mustafi (61')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sane (5'), Aguero (42')
Navas (8'), Fernandinho (47')

Leroy Sane "disappointed" with point away to Arsenal

Leroy Sane in action during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane believes that his side missed out on the chance to put pressure on Chelsea by failing to pick up all three points against Arsenal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 18:28 UK

Leroy Sane has conceded that Manchester City now have little hope of catching Chelsea at the top of the Premier League after twice being pegged back in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The Citizens failed to hold onto leads given to them by Sane and Sergio Aguero in the first half, meaning a result at the Emirates Stadium that neither side truly would have wanted.

Sane has admitted as much by claiming that he is "disappointed" to have left North London with just a draw, as Chelsea still boast an 11-point gap on the Citizens ahead of Wednesday's meeting between the two sides.

"I am disappointed that we did not win," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "The other scores were good for us as Chelsea lost. It is very difficult to catch Chelsea; it was important that we won today. We only have one point and now on Wednesday we play them."

City are now unbeaten in eight league games, though each of their last three outings have ended all square.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Read Next:
Ter Stegen unsure of Barcelona future
>
View our homepages for Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Arsenal show spirit in draw with Manchester City
 Leroy Sane in action during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Leroy Sane "disappointed" with point away to Arsenal
Ter Stegen unsure of Barcelona futureTeam News: Mesut Ozil returns for ArsenalGuardiola: 'Winning titles all that matters'Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Guardiola: 'We must be more clinical'
Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityGalatasaray interested in signing Mangala?Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Guardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'Guardiola defends Mourinho over fixture complaints
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 