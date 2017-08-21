Aug 21, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 49,108
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Everton
Sterling (82')
Walker (42'), Kompany (78')
Walker (44')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rooney (35')
Schneiderlin (7'), Davies (24'), Rooney (84')
Schneiderlin (88')

Kyle Walker apologises for sending off in Manchester City, Everton draw

Kyle Walker sees red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
© Offside
Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker apologises via Twitter for his sending off on his home debut in Monday night's 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 19:32 UK

Kyle Walker has apologised after being sent off on his Manchester City home debut in Monday night's 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

The £50m summer signing from Tottenham Hotspur was given his marching orders just before the half-time whistle after receiving two yellow cards from referee Bobby Madley inside three minutes.

City were trailing to Wayne Rooney's 200th Premier League goal when Walker was red carded but ended the game with a point thanks to Raheem Sterling's equaliser eight minutes from time.

"Gutted with last night," the right-back posted on his Twitter page on Tuesday evening.

"I apologise to the fans and my teammates. They did amazingly well to get back into the game and get a point #MCFC."

Walker will miss Man City's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday as a result of his dismissal.

