Aug 26, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-2
Man CityManchester City
Daniels (13')
Ake (23'), Cook (75'), Mings (85'), Smith (95'), Arter (97')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Jesus (21'), Sterling (97')
Kompany (56'), Silva (56'), Otamendi (67'), Mendy (79'), Sterling (93')
Sterling (99')

Vincent Kompany: 'Bournemouth made life tough for Manchester City'

Raheem Sterling nets a last-minute winner during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester City on August 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Vincent Kompany insists that Manchester City "deserved" their late winner against Bournemouth as they "played well" at the Vitality Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has admitted that he was relieved to see Raheem Sterling strike late to earn his side a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

The Citizens were facing successive Premier League draws heading into added time at the Vitality Stadium, only for England international Sterling to net in the 97th minute.

Kompany insists that, while City did have to ride their luck on the South Coast, his side did enough to deserve the three points on their travels.

Asked about the dramatic late winner, the Belgian defender told Sky Sports News: "[It was] madness. The first thing I did was say to Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva, 'welcome to the Premier League'.

"I thought we played well, like we did against Everton. We did not score our chances but we have big, fast, strong players and anything can happen. We deserved to win, but they made it hard for us.

"Our strength of character showed and we dealt with the physical challenge well. Overall, we won 95% of our challenges, which is a good sign."

Kompany has put his previous injury issues to one side this season by featuring for the full 90 minutes in City's first three games.

