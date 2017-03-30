Kevin De Bruyne: "I am a good guy"

Manchester City attacker Kevin De Bruyne insists that he is unfazed by criticism he receives on social media.

The 25-year-old has racked up four goals and 10 assists in 24 Premier League appearances for the Citizens this term but has received messages on Twitter accusing him of being "lazy".

"I don't really care because that is everywhere," the Belgian told Duse Magazine. "People don't know the work we put in. If you are at home resting, you are resting because you need to play on Saturday.

"It is just part of the job - you need to have the treatment, do the massages, training, go in the pool.

"So I think our job is 24/7. I love my life. We are busy and I don't care what people say. I read comments, what people write on the internet but it makes me laugh.

"It doesn't affect me personally, for me it is banter. What I like the most is when people know I am a good guy, I am respectful of everybody. It doesn't matter who you are, the biggest star or the little guy, and you should have the same attitude towards them."

The Belgian is a slight doubt for City's game at Arsenal this Sunday after picking up a groin injury on international duty.