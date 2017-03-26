Kevin De Bruyne is returning to Manchester City for treatment on the groin injury picked up on Belgium duty, according to a report.

The 25-year-old missed his country's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Greece on Saturday, watching instead from the stands at Brussels's King Baudouin Stadium.

De Bruyne was considered a doubt after picking up the knock in Red Devils training, and missed the Group H clash along with Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier.

According to Sky Sports News, De Bruyne is on his way back to England for treatment, and will not take part in Belgium's away friendly against Russia on Tuesday.

The midfielder is now said to be a doubt for Man City's next game, a Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 2.