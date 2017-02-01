Feb 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​London Stadium
Gabriel Jesus "really happy" with first Manchester City goal

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus describes himself as "really happy" having opened his account for the club during their 4-0 win over West Ham United.
Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has said that he is "really happy" to have opened his account for the club during this evening's 4-0 drubbing of West Ham United.

The 19-year-old, who joined up with City during the January transfer window, marked his full Premier League debut with a goal and an assist as Pep Guardiola's side coasted past the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Jesus is delighted with how he has adapted to life at the club so far and hopes to continue providing goals and assists for City in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

"I am really happy. I was looking forward to scoring my first goal," he told BT Sport.

"I also like to assist and help the team out in other ways. The adaptation process is going great, my teammates and the club are helping me so I can stay focused on the football."

The win takes City level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool.

