Gabriel Jesus has revealed that a telephone call from Pep Guardiola was instrumental in convincing the Brazilian to join Manchester City.

The 19-year-old agreed terms with the Citizens last summer before finally completing his move to the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras earlier this month.

He has already made his mark in England, scoring on his full Premier League debut with a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win over West Ham United on February 1.

Jesus told Sky Sports News: "Everyone that took part in my transfer did it perfectly and the decision was made when I received a call from Guardiola. He was the only manager that called me, and I was very happy.

"I always watched the Premier League and followed Manchester City, I was very happy and fulfilled to put on this shirt, that has big weight, and also to complete a dream to play in Europe."

Jesus is likely to be included in the starting XI as Man City host Swansea City on Sunday hoping to get back into the top four of the league.