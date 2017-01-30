General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola wants 'more fight' from John Stones

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
Pep Guardiola calls on under-fire centre-back John Stones to "fight" for his place in Manchester City's first XI.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 15:02 UK

Pep Guardiola has called on under-fire John Stones to "fight" for his place in Manchester City's first XI.

Stones joined Man City in a £50m deal from Everton last summer and the England centre-back impressed during a strong start to the campaign from Guardiola's side.

The 22-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular place in recent weeks, however, and was again left on the bench for Man City's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Vincent Kompany's return to fitness has offered Guardiola another option in central defence, and the Spanish head coach wants to see more fighting spirit from Stones.

"When his manager says 'Today, you are going to play', that's what he needs. Fight like he fought from the beginning of the season. If you see my lineups for the last three, four, five months, here, I try to let all the players play," Guardiola told reporters.

"He has played a lot and now for this kind of stadium, for Benteke, for the long balls, I decided to play two central defenders who are stronger in the air.

"I will continue to play left-footed central defenders on the left side, like [Aleksandar] Kolarov, but I remember the last games [Stones] played — especially at Anfield, even in Goodison Park — he played good."

Man City will continue their Premier League campaign with a trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
