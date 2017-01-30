Pep Guardiola calls on under-fire centre-back John Stones to "fight" for his place in Manchester City's first XI.

Stones joined Man City in a £50m deal from Everton last summer and the England centre-back impressed during a strong start to the campaign from Guardiola's side.

The 22-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular place in recent weeks, however, and was again left on the bench for Man City's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Vincent Kompany's return to fitness has offered Guardiola another option in central defence, and the Spanish head coach wants to see more fighting spirit from Stones.

"When his manager says 'Today, you are going to play', that's what he needs. Fight like he fought from the beginning of the season. If you see my lineups for the last three, four, five months, here, I try to let all the players play," Guardiola told reporters.

"He has played a lot and now for this kind of stadium, for Benteke, for the long balls, I decided to play two central defenders who are stronger in the air.

"I will continue to play left-footed central defenders on the left side, like [Aleksandar] Kolarov, but I remember the last games [Stones] played — especially at Anfield, even in Goodison Park — he played good."

Man City will continue their Premier League campaign with a trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night.