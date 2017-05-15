Pep Guardiola says that he would have been sacked by Barcelona and Bayern Munich if he had the same season that he has had at Manchester City.

The 46-year-old, who has won 21 trophies during his management spells in Spain and Germany, failed to launch a title challenge in the Premier League.

His team were also knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by AS Monaco.

"[The] pressure I had when I arrived in Barcelona, when I had nothing to defend [myself with] at that club, if in six months you don't win, you are really out," talkSPORT quotes Guardiola as saying.

"Like Barcelona or Bayern Munich, there you have to win by far. If not, they don't give you a second chance. Here they gave me a second chance and we will try to do it. In my situation at a big club - I'm sacked, I'm out. Sure. Definitely.

"At the clubs I worked at before, I am not here, but here we have a second chance and we will try to do it better than this season."

City will take on West Bromwich Albion and Watford in their final two matches of the season.