Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says that all of his first-team squad must accept criticism given their recent form in the Premier League.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has said that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo should not be singled out for criticism given the club's inconsistent run of form.

Bravo has made a number of errors since his arrival from Barcelona in the summer, and City's defence came under scrutiny after their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend.

However, Guardiola has suggested that he has been disappointed with his squad in all areas of the pitch after a run of four wins and four defeats from their last eight league fixtures.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "I accept the criticism. He has to accept the criticism. It is our job. We have to be stronger than we were in both boxes."

"I expect better from myself too. The position is not just about the goalkeeper, we have to take the chances we get and not concede as many."

City play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.