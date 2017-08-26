Aug 26, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Attendance: 10,419
Bournemouth
1-2
Man CityManchester City
Daniels (13')
Ake (23'), Cook (75'), Mings (85'), Smith (95'), Arter (97')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Jesus (21'), Sterling (97')
Kompany (56'), Silva (56'), Otamendi (67'), Mendy (79'), Sterling (93')
Sterling (99')

Kevin De Bruyne: 'Raheem Sterling did not deserve a second booking'

Man of the match Kevin De Bruyne applauds after the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Kevin De Bruyne is not happy with Raheem Sterling being sent off after celebrating his winner in Manchester City's 2-1 triumph at Bournemouth with the visiting fans.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 15:13 UK

Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling did not deserve to be sent off in their 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The England winger grabbed the winner for the visitors in the 97th minute of the Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

However, referee Mike Dean was not happy with Sterling celebrating his goal with the Man City fans, showing the 22-year-old his second yellow card of the game.

Speaking about the goal and the subsequent red card, De Bruyne told the Manchester Evening News: "I was just looking and I saw the ball flying in and you know that you are going to win the game at that point. These are the moments that are very important and I think for us and for the fans it was a good time.

"To be fair I don't think he deserves a yellow. He stays on the pitch and it's the fans who are coming on to the pitch. I don't think it is his fault.

"I would understand if he jumps into the stands but he stayed on the pitch and people came to him. It wasn't his fault but obviously you get yellow cards for doing nothing and red cards for doing nothing."

Next up for Man City, who have taken seven points from their first three fixtures, is a home tie with Liverpool when Premier League action resumes after the international break.

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Your Comments
