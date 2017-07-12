Dani Alves apologises to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for deciding to join Paris Saint-Germain at the last minute.

Dani Alves has apologised to Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola for turning them down in favour of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian finalised a free transfer to the Ligue 1 giants today after spending just one year at Juventus.

Alves was widely expected to sign for the two-time Premier League champions to play under his former manager Guardiola, but it is believed that PSG hijacked the deal at the last minute.

After being officially unveiled to the media, the full-back told reporters: "If Pep Guardiola and Manchester City feel hurt, I am sorry. I have come here to be a champion.

"I've had the pleasure of winning the Champions League three times and I want to bring my experience here."

Alves spent eight years at Barcelona, winning 23 trophies, before leaving the Spanish club in 2016.