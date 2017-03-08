Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggests that Vincent Kompany is closing in on a return to the first-team squad.

Kompany has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and he has only made a total of six appearances since Guardiola arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

However, Guardiola has revealed that the club skipper has competed in two training sessions this week, indicating that he could be involved in the squad in the near future.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "Vincent has started training regularly. He made a training session yesterday with the group that didn't play [at Sunderland] and today he trained."

Kompany last featured on January 28 when City ran out 3-0 winners against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round.