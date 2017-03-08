Mar 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola: 'Vincent Kompany closing in on return'

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggests that Vincent Kompany is closing in on a return to the first-team squad.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that Vincent Kompany is not far away from a return to first-team action.

Kompany has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and he has only made a total of six appearances since Guardiola arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

However, Guardiola has revealed that the club skipper has competed in two training sessions this week, indicating that he could be involved in the squad in the near future.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "Vincent has started training regularly. He made a training session yesterday with the group that didn't play [at Sunderland] and today he trained."

Kompany last featured on January 28 when City ran out 3-0 winners against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round.

Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
