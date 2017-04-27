Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,176
Man CityManchester City
0-0
Man UtdManchester United

Jesus (89')
FT

Fellaini (83')
Fellaini (84')

Pep Guardiola: 'Claudio Bravo could miss the rest of the season'

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could miss the rest of the season with a calf injury.
Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:07 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that he may be without goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for the remainder of the season.

During the closing stages of the derby showdown with Manchester United, Bravo needed to be stretchered off after sustaining what appeared to be a calf injury when jumping to catch a cross.

Guardiola said that he was unsure over the severity of the injury, but that he expects the Chilean stopper to be missing for "some weeks".

He is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Of course he has an injury, probably [out] for some weeks. I don't know if he will be available again this season."

Despite a mixed campaign, Bravo has made a total of 30 appearances in all competitions for City this season.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 