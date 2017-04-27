Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could miss the rest of the season with a calf injury.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that he may be without goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for the remainder of the season.

During the closing stages of the derby showdown with Manchester United, Bravo needed to be stretchered off after sustaining what appeared to be a calf injury when jumping to catch a cross.

Guardiola said that he was unsure over the severity of the injury, but that he expects the Chilean stopper to be missing for "some weeks".

He is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Of course he has an injury, probably [out] for some weeks. I don't know if he will be available again this season."

Despite a mixed campaign, Bravo has made a total of 30 appearances in all competitions for City this season.