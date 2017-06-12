Gabriel Jesus: 'Nicolas Otamendi not to blame for eye injury'

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
© AFP
Gabriel Jesus absolves Nicolas Otamendi of any blame for their collision in Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Argentina, and says that he is hopeful of making a swift injury return.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has vowed to return to pre-season training '100 per cent fit' after fracturing his eye socket on international duty with Brazil.

The 20-year-old suffered the damage in the second half of the Selecao's 1-0 defeat to rivals Argentina in a high-profile friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Friday.

Nicolas Otamendi was the player who caught Jesus in an aerial challenge, but the former Palmeiras ace has attempted to absolve his clubmate of any blame for the coming together and is hopeful of returning to action on time.

"I still do not know [how long it will take]. I'll complete the tests," he told reporters. "I still don't know the gravity, but it's nothing too serious, nothing to worry about too much.

"If I have to have an operation, I will, and then I'll rest on vacation to return to Manchester 100 per cent. It was a very normal move, it was unintentional. There was no malice on [Otamendi's] part. He's a good guy."

Jesus scored seven and set up four more in his 10 Premier League outings for Man City last season upon making the switch from Palmeiras.

