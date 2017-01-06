Both West Ham United and Manchester City name strong teams for Friday night's FA Cup third-round clash in London.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has made just the three changes from the team that lost against Manchester United in the Premier League last time out, with Adrian, Andy Carroll and Edimilson Fernandes replacing Darren Randolph, Cheikhou Kouyate and Dimitri Payet.

Wide midfielder Sofiane Feghouli also starts after having his red card against Man United overturned.

As for Man City, head coach Pep Guardiola has made five changes to his selection. Willy Caballero is handed a rare start between the sticks, while David Silva and Sergio Aguero are also among those to come into what is a very strong XI.

West Ham United: Adrian; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Obiang, Fernandes; Antonio, Lanzini, Feghouli; Carroll

Subs: Randolph, Noble, Fletcher, Payet, Calleri, Oxford, Quina

Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Kolarov, Otamendi, Clichy; Zabaleta, Toure; De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Delph, Iheanacho, A Garcia, Kolarov, Nolito, Navas

You can follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute coverage of the action here.