Jan 6, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Team News: West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic changes three for FA Cup tie

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Both West Ham United and Manchester City name strong teams for Friday night's FA Cup third-round clash in London.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 19:10 UK

Both West Ham United and Manchester City have named strong teams for Friday night's FA Cup third-round clash in London.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has made just the three changes from the team that lost against Manchester United in the Premier League last time out, with Adrian, Andy Carroll and Edimilson Fernandes replacing Darren Randolph, Cheikhou Kouyate and Dimitri Payet.

Wide midfielder Sofiane Feghouli also starts after having his red card against Man United overturned.

As for Man City, head coach Pep Guardiola has made five changes to his selection. Willy Caballero is handed a rare start between the sticks, while David Silva and Sergio Aguero are also among those to come into what is a very strong XI.

West Ham United: Adrian; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Obiang, Fernandes; Antonio, Lanzini, Feghouli; Carroll
Subs: Randolph, Noble, Fletcher, Payet, Calleri, Oxford, Quina

Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Kolarov, Otamendi, Clichy; Zabaleta, Toure; De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero
Subs: Bravo, Delph, Iheanacho, A Garcia, Kolarov, Nolito, Navas

Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version