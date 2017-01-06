The Hammers will be aiming to beat City for the first time in the tournament since 2006, while the visitors will be hoping to progress into the fourth round for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage as West Ham United welcome the visit of Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup .

7.30pm This is only the fourth time that these two clubs have faced each other in the FA Cup , actually... West Ham have claimed 2-1 away wins in both 1998 and 2006, while City beat them 1-0 in a replay at the Etihad Stadium in 2008. City have the upper hand on the Hammers across all competitions, but the London club do in fact stand in a position of slight dominance when looking at FA Cup history.

7.28pm Pep has made the decision to give Claudio Bravo a rest in goal tonight - does that hint at any potential time on the sidelines for the keeper in the future? Willy Caballero features between the sticks at the London Stadium and he will be wanting to retain his place in goal for the coming weeks ahead.

7.26pm The last time the Hammers beat City in the FA Cup was back in 2006. They won 2-1 in a quarter-final at the Etihad thanks to a Dean Ashton brace and went on to reach the final of the tournament that year.

7.24pm Despite their losses to Manchester United and Leicester City, the Hammers have gone through a slight revival in fortunes of late after picking up previous wins over Swansea City, Hull City and Burnley. West Ham showed a lot of spirit during the defeat to Mourinho's men, especially given the amount of games played during the winter and the odd dismissal of Sofiane Feghouli early on in that game. Luckily for Bilic, Feghouli and the club won their appeal against that red card and the winger has been able to return to the starting line-up this evening.

7.19pm This will be Guardiola's first real taste of the FA Cup and it has arguably come at a good time for the Spanish coach. His side have endured a rather tough winter. The club's recent victory over Burnley went some way to make up for a frustrating December, but you can't help but feel the coach has seemed a tad frustrated with the demands of English football, something that he has made abundantly clear during his recent press conferences.

7.15pm Bilic's decision to leave Payet on the bench seems like an interesting one. The Frenchman has in fact had a hand in five goals in six appearances for West Ham in the cup, having scored three and created two assists.

7.14pm The Hammers have not lost at home in this competition since being beaten by Arsenal in 2010. That said, the Hammers have a rather torrid record against City across all competitions. Records show that West Ham have won only two of their past 15 league and cup games against City - drawing three and losing 10.

7.10pm This fixture presents an important opportunity for Aguero. The Argentine is now just one goal away from becoming the third highest scorer in City's history. He needs to find the net tonight in order to surpass Colin Bell on 153 goals, while he is currently only better by Tommy Johnson (166) and Eric Brook (178) in the club's scoring records.

7.06pm So the big news from Slaven Bilic 's camp is that the manager has made three changes from the club's last outing in the Premier League. Andy Carroll has come in up top to replace Dimitri Payet, while Adrian returns in goal and Cheikhou Kouyate steps out of the midfield to be replaced by Edimilson Fernandes

7.05pm MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Delph, Iheanacho, A Garcia, Kolarov, Nolito, Navas

7.05pm MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI: Caballero; Sagna, Kolarov, Otamendi, Clichy; Zabaleta, Toure; De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero

7.05pm WEST HAM UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Randolph, Noble, Fletcher, Payet, Calleri, Oxford, Quina

7.04pm WEST HAM UNITED STARTING XI: Adrian; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Obiang, Fernandes; Antonio, Lanzini, Feghouli; Carroll

7.03pm Time for some team news now...

7.02pm The visitors know how to get beyond this round too. City have moved beyond the third round in six of the last seven campaigns. The only exception to that rule came in a defeat to Manchester United back in 2012. The club won the trophy for their fifth time when they got the better of Stoke in 2011.

6.59pm As for City, this is the fourth time in a row that the Sky Blues have been drawn away against Premier League opposition in the cup so they should know what is in store for them tonight. Last season's cup campaign did not go too well for City as we all know - they lost 5-1 to Chelsea in the fifth round last season, which registered as their biggest defeat in the FA Cup since 1960.

6.59pm West Ham have faired pretty well on home turf during this tournament. The Hammers have lost just one of their previous eight FA Cup games at home and that defeat came against Manchester United last season. The London Stadium has proven to be a rather difficult place for the Irons this season, though.

6.56pm Tonight's fixture opens what promises to be an exciting round of FA Cup action this weekend. Both of these sides have endured testing winter period and will be hoping to make some headway away from the league with a positive performance in the English showpiece this evening.