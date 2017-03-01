Mar 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
5-1
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Sane (30'), Aguero (35' pen., 74'), Zabaleta (38'), Iheanacho (91')
FT(HT: 3-1)
Bunn (7')
Hudson (15'), Gorenc Stankovic (35')

Pep Guardiola praises "best Sergio Aguero ever"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola believes that Sergio Aguero's current form for Manchester City is 'the best ever'.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 22:17 UK

Manchester City manager has singled Sergio Aguero out for praise following his two-goal salvo in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

The Argentine was frozen out of Guardiola's starting XI earlier this year following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, until an untimely injury to the Brazilian saw Aguero drafted back into first-team contention.

Aguero, whose future at the Etihad Stadium is said to be in doubt, nonetheless made the most of his starting berth by scoring a brace in his side's thrashing of the Terriers in their fifth-round replay.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola told BBC Sport: "Even in the moment (when we conceded) we were playing quite good, we made good things against a good team.

"We are happy because we're in the quarter finals. I was impressed with Huddersfield in both halves - they have good quality players. We missed a lot of the last passes. But okay - we knew how tough it could be and we play in a good performance.

"It's the best Sergio Aguero ever. Today the performance was amazing. The runs were at the right moment and the right tempo. His performance was top - the same with Claudio Bravo, his performance with the foot helped us build up."

Aguero, whose contract at Man City expires in 2019, has scored 20 goals in 30 appearances for his club this season.

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring from the spot during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Stoke City on April 23, 2016
