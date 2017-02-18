Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
vs.
Man CityManchester City

    Pep Guardiola expecting difficult Huddersfield Town test

    Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
    © SilverHub
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a difficult match when his side take on Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
    By , Staff Reporter
    Filed:
    Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 15:58 UK

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he is expecting a difficult match when his side take on Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

    City will travel to the John Smith's Stadium as favourites to progress into the quarter-finals, but the Terriers have won their last six matches in all competitions and are just four points off the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

    Guardiola also believes that Thursday night's Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils could have an impact on the game and warned his side that there is no margin for error.

    "Right now Huddersfield are in a big moment. They are doing really well and a lot of confidence," he told reporters.

    "Yesterday there was a rugby game in their stadium, so we can imagine the conditions of the pitch, but it is a final for us.

    "In the cup there are no second chances. You are in or you are out in that competition. We are prepared to fight and go to the quarter-finals."

    City also go into the match in good form having won their last four outings in all competitions.

    Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
    Read Next:
    Wagner defends celebration against Leeds
    >
    View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Football
    Your Comments
    More Manchester City News
    Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
    Pep Guardiola: 'Gabriel Jesus could miss rest of season'
     A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
    Manchester City fined £35,000 by Football Assocation for anti-doping breach
     Shaun Goater celebrates scoring against Manchester United on November 09, 2002.
    Ilkeston Town appoint Manchester City legend Shaun Goater as new manager
    Xavi: 'Guardiola could sign Wilshere'Guardiola: 'Leroy Sane like a new signing'Manuel Neuer welcomes City speculationGabriel Jesus suffers broken metatarsalFather: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'
    Arter 'touched' by kind Guardiola gestureGuardiola: 'Difficult to catch Chelsea'Guardiola hopeful over Gabriel Jesus injuryResult: Man City into second with win at BournemouthMan City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico duo'
    > Manchester City Homepage
    More Huddersfield Town News
    Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
    Martin Cranie signs 12-month extension with Huddersfield Town
     Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
    Garry Monk, David Wagner charged with improper conduct
     Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
    David Wagner defends celebration against Leeds United
    Guardiola expecting tough Huddersfield testMonk slams Wagner celebrationsWagner: 'The players should be proud'Result: Leaders Brighton slip up at HuddersfieldAaron Mooy 'to remain at Huddersfield'
    Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupHuddersfield Town 'track German striker'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundWagner happy with Terriers' responseWagner: 'Huddersfield in no rush to sign players'
    > Huddersfield Town Homepage


    Tables
    TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
    1Chelsea25193352183460
    2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
    3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
    4Arsenal25155554282650
    5Liverpool25147454302449
    6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
    7Everton25118640271341
    8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
    9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
    10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
    11Southampton2586112831-330
    12Burnley2593132736-930
    13Watford2586112942-1330
    14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
    15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
    16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
    17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
    18Hull City2555152249-2720
    19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
    20Sunderland2554162446-2219
    > Full Version