Mar 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
5-1
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Sane (30'), Aguero (35' pen., 74'), Zabaleta (38'), Iheanacho (91')
FT(HT: 3-1)
Bunn (7')
Hudson (15'), Gorenc Stankovic (35')

Sergio Aguero: 'I want to make Pep Guardiola happy'

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring from the spot during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Stoke City on April 23, 2016
© AFP
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he is happy to be at Pep Guardiola's service and reiterates his desire to impress him with his performances on the pitch.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 22:05 UK

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reiterated his desire to make Pep Guardiola happy with his displays and performances on the pitch.

The Argentine was frozen out of the Spaniard's squad for a period when Gabriel Jesus arrived at the Etihad mid-season and impressed from the off.

However, an untimely injury picked up by the former Palmeiras forward has given Aguero a chance to stake his claim once more, and he went on to bag a brace in Man City's 5-1 win over Championship side Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

Aguero told BBC Sport after the fifth-round replay: "I am very happy for the result and the two goal but especially for getting through to the next round.

"I always try to do my best and do what the manager wants me to do. I want to make my manager happy with my performances."

Premier League side Middlesbrough lie in wait for Man City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with that fixture scheduled to take place on March 11.

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola not worried about Aguero form
>
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town - as it happened
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola praises "best Sergio Aguero ever"
 Sergio Aguero in action for Man City on September 14, 2016
Result: Manchester City ease into FA Cup quarter-finals with win over Huddersfield Town
Sterling: 'Man City want FA Cup'Aguero: 'I want to make Guardiola happy'Team News: Guardiola picks strong Man City starting XIClichy keen to remain in England next season?Guardiola hints Hart has no Man City future
RB Leipzig show interest in Man City stopper?Guardiola: 'Man City owners are happy'Kompany sidelined for Huddersfield tieVan Dijk 'very committed' to SouthamptonToure pours doubt over Man City future
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 