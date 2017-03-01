Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he is happy to be at Pep Guardiola's service and reiterates his desire to impress him with his performances on the pitch.

The Argentine was frozen out of the Spaniard's squad for a period when Gabriel Jesus arrived at the Etihad mid-season and impressed from the off.

However, an untimely injury picked up by the former Palmeiras forward has given Aguero a chance to stake his claim once more, and he went on to bag a brace in Man City's 5-1 win over Championship side Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

Aguero told BBC Sport after the fifth-round replay: "I am very happy for the result and the two goal but especially for getting through to the next round.

"I always try to do my best and do what the manager wants me to do. I want to make my manager happy with my performances."

Premier League side Middlesbrough lie in wait for Man City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with that fixture scheduled to take place on March 11.