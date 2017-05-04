Manchester City forward Nolito insists that his former club Celta Vigo can overcome Manchester United to reach the Europa League final.

Celta will welcome Man United for the first leg of their last-four clash on Thursday night, before travelling to Old Trafford next week as they bid to overcome the 20-time English champions.

Nolito scored 39 times for Celta between 2013 and 2016 before joining Man City last summer, and the Spain international has backed his former club to upset Man United.

"I hope Celta get a good result on Thursday and reach the final," Nolito told Radio Marca Vigo. "They have a chance of going through. Manchester are a great team - but so are Celta.

"Celta need to be focused and make the most of the opportunities they get. If they set their mind to it they can do it, and they are capable of winning at Old Trafford. They deserve to be in the final because of the season they've had, they've been fantastic and it would be great for me to see them go and win the tournament."

Nolito has recently been linked with a return to Celta at the end of the season.