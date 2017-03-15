Manchester City make four changes as they prepare to face AS Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Manchester City have made four changes as they prepare to face AS Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash, with Sergio Aguero handed a lone striker's role at the Stade Louis II.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Kolarov, Wilfredo Caballero, Fernandinho and Bacary Sagna have all been recalled by Pep Guardiola, who has opted to lead with a probable 4-1-4-1 formation in France.

It is an attacking lineup named by the Catalan, who is seemingly looking to fight fire with fire against the continent's top-scoring side, with City protecting a 5-3 advantage from last month's first leg.

The hosts have been dealt a major blow due to the absence of leading marksman and captain Radamel Falcao, who has failed to shake off a hip problem picked up in the 2-1 win over Bordeaux at the weekend.

Falcao's injury places even more importance on the shoulders of emerging talent Kylian Mbappe alongside Valere Germain in attack, while Jemerson comes back into the side at the back in a lineup showing two changes from last time out.

AS Monaco: Subasic; Fabinho, Jemerson, Silva, Bakayoko, Germain, Sidibe, Mendy, Raggi, Lemar, Mbappe

Subs: De Sanctis, Jorge, Dirar, Moutinho, Cardona, Diallo, Toure

Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Zabaleta, Navas, Delph, Otamendi, Yaya Toure, Iheanacho

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the south of France with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.