Mar 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
2-0
Man CityManchester City
Mbappe (8'), Fabinho (29')
HT

Sagna (11')

Team News: Sergio Aguero leads Manchester City line against AS Monaco

Sergio Aguero celebrates with Leroy Sane after scoring a penalty during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City make four changes as they prepare to face AS Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 19:55 UK

Manchester City have made four changes as they prepare to face AS Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash, with Sergio Aguero handed a lone striker's role at the Stade Louis II.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Kolarov, Wilfredo Caballero, Fernandinho and Bacary Sagna have all been recalled by Pep Guardiola, who has opted to lead with a probable 4-1-4-1 formation in France.

It is an attacking lineup named by the Catalan, who is seemingly looking to fight fire with fire against the continent's top-scoring side, with City protecting a 5-3 advantage from last month's first leg.

The hosts have been dealt a major blow due to the absence of leading marksman and captain Radamel Falcao, who has failed to shake off a hip problem picked up in the 2-1 win over Bordeaux at the weekend.

Falcao's injury places even more importance on the shoulders of emerging talent Kylian Mbappe alongside Valere Germain in attack, while Jemerson comes back into the side at the back in a lineup showing two changes from last time out.

AS Monaco: Subasic; Fabinho, Jemerson, Silva, Bakayoko, Germain, Sidibe, Mendy, Raggi, Lemar, Mbappe
Subs: De Sanctis, Jorge, Dirar, Moutinho, Cardona, Diallo, Toure

Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero
Subs: Bravo, Zabaleta, Navas, Delph, Otamendi, Yaya Toure, Iheanacho

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the south of France with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
De Bruyne: 'Man City can reach CL final'
>
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola, Bacary Sagna, Aleksandar Kolarov, Wilfredo Caballero, Fernandinho, Radamel Falcao, Kylian Mbappe, Valere Germain, Jemerson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Live Commentary: AS Monaco 2-0 Manchester City
 Kevin De Bruyne of Chelsea looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2013
Kevin De Bruyne asked for public training sessions to prove Jose Mourinho wrong
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
Team News: Aguero leads City line against MonacoWhy Monaco, Man City game doesn't guarantee goalsDe Bruyne: 'Man City can reach CL final'Preview: AS Monaco vs. Manchester CityWhy Liverpool's run against PL's top sides will end
Kimmich "not satisfied" with playing timeGuardiola: 'Toure not short of interest'Pablo Zabaleta on West Ham radar?Southampton 'join race for Joe Hart'Guardiola: 'Season-defining week ahead'
> Manchester City Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Live Commentary: AS Monaco 2-0 Manchester City
 Sergio Aguero celebrates with Leroy Sane after scoring a penalty during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Team News: Sergio Aguero leads Manchester City line against AS Monaco
 AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Why AS Monaco, Manchester City game in Champions League doesn't guarantee goals
Preview: AS Monaco vs. Manchester CityMan United turn to Lewandowski, Mbappe?Kylian Mbappe tops Man City's summer wishlist?Arsenal 'join Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'Arsenal to battle Juve for Monaco striker?
Jardim hails born-again FalcaoFalcao 'disappointed' with Monaco defeatResult: Man City beat Monaco in eight-goal classicTeam News: Seven changes for Man City in Monaco clashLive Commentary: Manchester City 5-3 AS Monaco - as it happened
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 