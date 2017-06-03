Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Pep Guardiola: 'Real Madrid worthy Champions League winners'

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Pep Guardiola warns Real Madrid "not to become overconfident" following their double-winning campaign, as his former side Barcelona "always bounce back".
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 22:17 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that Real Madrid were "worthy winners" of the Champions League, but warned that his former side Barcelona will quickly bounce back from their own disappointment.

The Catalan giants lost out to their great rivals in the race for the La Liga title and exited the European stage in the quarter-finals following defeat to eventual finalists Juventus.

Madrid proved too strong for the Italians at the National Stadium of Wales, coming out on top 4-1 on Saturday evening, but Guardiola expects Barca - now under the management of Ernesto Valverde - to challenge for major silverware once again next term.

"I congratulate Real Madrid because they were the worthy winners of the Champions League," he is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "But I would also tell them not to become overconfident, because Barcelona always bounce back.

"[Ernesto] is a very good coach and a good friend. Barcelona have made a good choice."

Guardiola spent four years in charge of Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, winning the Champions League twice, the Copa del Rey twice and also La Liga on three occasions.

