Alexandre Lacazette is deemed fit to start for Lyon ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Ajax on Thursday night.

Alexandre Lacazette has been deemed fit to start for Lyon ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Ajax.

The 30-goal striker picked up an injury against Besiktas in the last round of the competition but he managed 60 minutes in the 3-2 win over Nantes last time out and is picked for a second consecutive start.

Bruno Genesio has made four changes as the Ligue 1 side bids to overturn a 4-1 aggregate deficit, with Mouctar Diakhaby, Corentin Tolisso, Mathieu Valbuena and Maxwel Cornet also drafted in from the off.

The visitors, meanwhile, have made six changes ahead of their visit to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, with Matthijs de Ligt, Davinson Sanchez, Hakim Ziyech, Lasse Schone, Bertrand Traore and Amin Younes all back in the XI.

Lyon: Lopes; Rafael, N'Koulou, Diakhaby, Morel; Gonalons, Tolisso; Cornet, Fekir, Valbuena; Lacazette

Subs: Darder, Ferri, Ghezzal, Gorgelin, Jallet, Rybus, Tousart

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Viergever; Klaassen, Shone, Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg, Younes

Subs: Boer, Kluivert, Neres, Riedwald, Tete, Van de Beek, Westermann

Follow all the action from the Parc Olympique Lyonnais with Sports Mole's live text coverage.