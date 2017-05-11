May 11, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Stade de Gerland
Lyon
3-1
Ajax
Lacazette (45' pen., 45'), Ghezzal (81')
Morel (18'), Tolisso (20'), Diakhaby (48'), N'Koulou (61'), Fekir (62')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Dolberg (27')
Veltman (49'), Klaassen (50'), Viergever (68')
Viergever (84')

Team News: Alexandre Lacazette starts for Lyon against Ajax

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Alexandre Lacazette is deemed fit to start for Lyon ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Ajax on Thursday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 19:42 UK

Alexandre Lacazette has been deemed fit to start for Lyon ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Ajax.

The 30-goal striker picked up an injury against Besiktas in the last round of the competition but he managed 60 minutes in the 3-2 win over Nantes last time out and is picked for a second consecutive start.

Bruno Genesio has made four changes as the Ligue 1 side bids to overturn a 4-1 aggregate deficit, with Mouctar Diakhaby, Corentin Tolisso, Mathieu Valbuena and Maxwel Cornet also drafted in from the off.

The visitors, meanwhile, have made six changes ahead of their visit to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, with Matthijs de Ligt, Davinson Sanchez, Hakim Ziyech, Lasse Schone, Bertrand Traore and Amin Younes all back in the XI.

Lyon: Lopes; Rafael, N'Koulou, Diakhaby, Morel; Gonalons, Tolisso; Cornet, Fekir, Valbuena; Lacazette
Subs: Darder, Ferri, Ghezzal, Gorgelin, Jallet, Rybus, Tousart

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Viergever; Klaassen, Shone, Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg, Younes
Subs: Boer, Kluivert, Neres, Riedwald, Tete, Van de Beek, Westermann

Follow all the action from the Parc Olympique Lyonnais with Sports Mole's live text coverage.

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Live Commentary: Lyon 3-1 Ajax
Live Commentary: Lyon 3-1 Ajax
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Team News: Alexandre Lacazette starts for Lyon against Ajax
 Lyon handed automatic win
Lyon handed automatic win
Live Commentary: Lyon 3-1 Ajax
Live Commentary: Lyon 3-1 Ajax
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Team News: Alexandre Lacazette starts for Lyon against Ajax
 Manchester United, Manchester City 'want Ajax wonderkid'
Manchester United, Manchester City 'want Ajax wonderkid'
