Live Commentary: Lyon 3-1 Ajax (4-5 agg) - as it happened

Lyon put up a strong fight but ultimately fell just short, losing 5-4 to Ajax on aggregate to see their Europa League run end at the semi-final stage.
Les Gones trailed 4-1 from the first leg, and matters got even worse when Kasper Dolberg made the breakthrough on the night with a delicate chip.
Alexandre Lacazette changed the complexion of things with two goals right on the brink of half time, before Rachid Ghezzal added a third with nine minutes still to play.
The visitors, reduced to 10 men for the closing stages, managed to see things through, however, meaning a first European final appearance of any sort in 21 years.
Relive how the 90 minutes of action unfolded with Sports Mole's live text coverage below.
LYON XI: Lopes; Rafael, N'Koulou, Diakhaby, Morel; Gonalons, Tolisso; Cornet, Fekir, Valbuena; Lacazette
AJAX XI: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Viergever; Klaassen, Shone, Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg, Younes
LYON SUBS: Darder, Ferri, Ghezzal, Gorgelin, Jallet, Rybus, Tousart
AJAX SUBS: Boer, Kluivert, Neres, Riedwald, Tete, Van de Beek, Westermann
© SilverHub
© Getty Images
Bruno Gensio: "There's an hour and a half to overcome our deficit. We'll have to create chances and take them, but also remain calm and organised when we lose the ball. We have to remember that we scored three goals on Sunday. And if we score three against Ajax, we could go through."
Peter Bosz: "We do not want to relive the same thing as Schalke in the quarter-finals - we want to play our own, high-pressing game. Our players will have to resist the pressure of the public, but this will be our 18th European match this season, and the group is starting to have experience."
© SilverHub
LYON SUBS: Darder, Ferri, Ghezzal, Gorgelin, Jallet, Rybus, Tousart
AJAX SUBS: Boer, Kluivert, Neres, Riedwald, Tete, Van de Beek, Westermann
© Getty Images