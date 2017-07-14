New Transfer Talk header

Report: Lazio agree £5m Lucas Leiva deal

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Lazio reportedly agree a £5m deal with Liverpool for the transfer of Lucas Leiva, who will now enter into contract talks with the Italian giants.
Lazio have reportedly agreed a £5m deal with Liverpool for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Lucas was in talks with Lazio over a move to the Serie A outfit this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, negotiations have moved forward over the last 24 hours, and Lazio have now agreed a £5m deal with Liverpool as they look to bring the 30-year-old to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Lucas is currently Liverpool's longest-serving player, having made 344 appearances for the Reds since moving to Anfield from Brazilian outfit Gremio in 2007.

However, the experienced midfielder only started 12 Premier League matches during the 2016-17 campaign, and it is understood that he will be allowed to leave Merseyside in this summer's transfer window.

Lucas Leiva of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 4, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
