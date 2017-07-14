Report: Lazio agree £5m Lucas Leiva deal

Lazio reportedly agree a £5m deal with Liverpool for the transfer of Lucas Leiva, who will now enter into contract talks with the Italian giants.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Lucas was in talks with Lazio over a move to the Serie A outfit this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, negotiations have moved forward over the last 24 hours, and Lazio have now agreed a £5m deal with Liverpool as they look to bring the 30-year-old to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Lucas is currently Liverpool's longest-serving player, having made 344 appearances for the Reds since moving to Anfield from Brazilian outfit Gremio in 2007.

However, the experienced midfielder only started 12 Premier League matches during the 2016-17 campaign, and it is understood that he will be allowed to leave Merseyside in this summer's transfer window.