A report claims that Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is being persuaded to leave Anfield and join Barcelona by international teammate Neymar.

The 24-year-old has once again impressed on Merseyside this term after contributing to 14 goals in his 18 games prior to picking up an ankle injury last month.

Coutinho has repeatedly been linked with a switch to La Liga in recent times, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has batted away speculation and remains confident that the midfielder will remain a Liverpool player for the long term.

Spanish publication Don Balon claims that Neymar is being used to lure Coutinho to Barcelona, however, using their close bond from progression through the Brazil age-grade ranks and into the senior team to help persuade the former Inter Milan man to move on.



It is suggested that Barca are unlikely to make any official approach in January, which could leave them in direct competition with Real Madrid - and perhaps also Paris Saint-Germain - for Coutinho's signature at the end of the season.