New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool 'confident of signing Virgil van Dijk despite Southampton stance'

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly still confident of signing Virgil van Dijk, despite Claude Puel insisting that the defender will remain at Southampton next season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 12:02 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly still feels confident of landing Virgil van Dijk, despite Southampton boss Claude Puel insisting that the defender is staying put.

The Merseyside outfit are among numerous Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, to have been linked to the Dutchman.

Van Dijk has not played since the end of January due to injury, but he is still expected to attract plenty of interest when the transfer window opens in the summer.

After the Saints held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday, Puel was asked about the transfer speculation surrounding Van Dijk, and the manager insisted that the defender will be at the club next season.

Despite his comments, Liverpool remain confident that a deal can be done as Van Dijk would lean towards a move to Anfield if the club secured Champions League football, according to the Daily Star.

The report adds that Southampton could be persuaded to sell if Liverpool meet their valuation, which is believed to be in the region of £50m.

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Read Next:
Puel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Virgil van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp, Claude Puel, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?
 James Milner misses from the spot during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Result: James Milner misses penalty as Liverpool draw with Southampton
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Liverpool 'confident of signing Virgil van Dijk despite Southampton stance'
Liverpool 'in advanced talks with Keane'Milner: 'Missing out on CL would make us sick'Moyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandAtletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Benitez plays down talk of Reina move
Jurgen Klopp: 'Nobody has given up'Lovren defends Milner after penalty missSix PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?Klopp unhappy with state of Anfield pitchKlopp: 'Southampton draw is point gained'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
James Milner misses from the spot during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Result: James Milner misses penalty as Liverpool draw with Southampton
 Manolo Gabbiadini in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on February 4, 2017
Claude Puel backs Manolo Gabbiadini to rediscover goalscoring form
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Liverpool 'confident of signing Virgil van Dijk despite Southampton stance'
Puel: 'Fraser Forster back to his best'Preview: Southampton vs. ArsenalCardiff willing to pay £3m for Saints forward?Puel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'Claude Puel "satisfied" with Anfield point
Klopp: 'Southampton draw is point gained'Milner apologises for penalty missTeam News: Liverpool field unchanged starting XILive Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Southampton - as it happenedClaude Puel "surprised" by Saints exit talk
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 