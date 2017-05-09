Liverpool are reportedly still confident of signing Virgil van Dijk, despite Claude Puel insisting that the defender will remain at Southampton next season.

The Merseyside outfit are among numerous Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, to have been linked to the Dutchman.

Van Dijk has not played since the end of January due to injury, but he is still expected to attract plenty of interest when the transfer window opens in the summer.

After the Saints held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday, Puel was asked about the transfer speculation surrounding Van Dijk, and the manager insisted that the defender will be at the club next season.

Despite his comments, Liverpool remain confident that a deal can be done as Van Dijk would lean towards a move to Anfield if the club secured Champions League football, according to the Daily Star.

The report adds that Southampton could be persuaded to sell if Liverpool meet their valuation, which is believed to be in the region of £50m.