New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jurgen Klopp unsure on Lucas Leiva future amid links to Lazio

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp praises the "outstanding" impact Lucas Leiva has had at Liverpool over the past decade, but admits that he is unsure whether he will stay any longer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 17:19 UK

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he "is not 100-per-cent sure" whether Lucas Leiva will remain a Liverpool player beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

The long-serving midfielder was not part of the Reds' bloated squad for Friday's pre-season friendly meeting with Wigan Athletic, a few hours after reports emerged suggesting that a £5m deal had been agreed with Serie A side Lazio.

Lucas was asked to fill in a variety of positions last season, making 19 starts in all, but Klopp claims that he is in the dark over the Brazilian's future plans and may omit him from the travelling party that heads to the Far East for the next leg of the club's pre-season preparations.

"I am not 100-per-cent sure, but I think for Lucas, [who's had an] outstanding, fantastic time at Liverpool, we should talk about facts and not rumours. Maybe something, maybe not," he told reporters.

"We can only involve 25 players, so if we take three goalkeepers we can only take 22 [outfield players]. Tonight we will make the decision. Maybe the squad will need to be different.

"Clyney (Nathaniel Clyne) has a little issue. Alberto Moreno is on the way back. We have to take enough players that we can play two games in difficult circumstances."

Lucas, who has made 346 appearances for Liverpool during his decade-long stint at Anfield, is due to see his contract expire in 12 months' time.

Lucas Leiva of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 4, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Read Next:
Lucas Leiva in talks with Lazio?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Leiva, Jurgen Klopp, Nathaniel Clyne, Alberto Moreno, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Jurgen Klopp unsure on Lucas Leiva future amid links to Lazio
 A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Mohamed Salah had no idea how to defend'
 A general view of the Stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and West Ham United at KC Stadium on September 28, 2013
Hull City linked with loan move for Liverpool's Ryan Kent
Liverpool increase Keita bid to £65m?Chelsea in pole position to sign Aubameyang?Liverpool close to Robertson deal?Result: Mohamed Salah nets in Liverpool drawLazio join race to sign Emre Can?
Report: Lazio agree £5m Lucas Leiva dealBlues, Liverpool remain keen on Aubameyang?Liverpool submit £57m offer for Keita?Klopp to offer Solanke first-team chanceKlopp "not nervous" about lack of business
> Liverpool Homepage
More Lazio News
Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Jurgen Klopp unsure on Lucas Leiva future amid links to Lazio
 Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Lazio join race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
 Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Report: Lazio agree £5m Lucas Leiva deal
Lucas Leiva in talks with Lazio?Chelsea 'turn attention to Keita'Redknapp: 'Morrison lucky to get chance'Morrison begins training with BirminghamLazio 'considering Ignacio Camacho move'
Report: Milan beat Lazio to Borini signingLazio preparing offer for Fabio Borini?Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?Lazio 'planning £9m Marten de Roon bid'Arsenal join race for Hakan Calhanoglu?
> Lazio Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 