Result: Mohamed Salah nets in Liverpool draw

Mohamed Salah scored his first Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp's side continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw against League One outfit Wigan Athletic on Friday night.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in this summer's transfer window, and the Egypt international started in a team which also included the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson.

It was third-tier outfit Wigan that opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Alex Gilbey found the far corner of the net with a smart finish, but Liverpool levelled on the stroke of the interval after Salah converted a low cross from Coutinho.

Both managers made changes in the second period, and among those to feature for Liverpool was England Under-20 international Dominic Solanke, who moved to Anfield from Chelsea in this summer's transfer window.

Liverpool, who thumped Tranmere Rovers 4-0 on Wednesday night, will continue their pre-season preparations with a clash against fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace in Hong Kong on July 19.