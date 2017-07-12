Liverpool net four times at Prenton Park to get their pre-season campaign up and running with a convincing 4-0 win over neighbours Tranmere Rovers.

The Reds, who rotated their squad at the interval to give 21 different outfield players a run out, netted twice either side of half time for a convincing victory.

James Milner opened the scoring from the spot 34 minutes in, before Marko Grujic, Pedro Chirivella and Ben Woodburn - also a penalty - added to the one-sided scoreline.

There was a chance just 40 seconds in for Seyi Ojo to open his account, as he brought down a ball over the top and rounded the keeper, only to then slice his finish wide of goal.

Tranmere were pegged back for large parts of the first half, creating their only chance a few minutes in when Andy Cook nodded over a Liam Ridehalgh cross.

Joel Matip squandered a big opening of his own soon after, blasting over the crossbar from five yards out when a Milner cross was flicked into his path at the back post.

For all Liverpool's possession there was little work for opposition keeper Scott Davies in the opening half an hour, keeping out one tame Daniel Sturridge drive and a smart effort from Grujic.

The breakthrough goal arrived 34 minutes in as Davies committed to getting a loose ball with his leg, only to catch a lively Ojo and concede a penalty, which Milner just about tucked into the bottom corner of the net.

Grugic was able to add a second before the break, brilliantly sending the ball past Davies from close to 30 yards out with a fizzed shot to put the Reds well in command at the interval.

Visiting boss Jurgen Klopp used the break to completely change his 10 outfield players, but there was certainly no break in momentum as Chirivella added a third goal five minutes into the second half.

Debutant Dominic Solanke saw his shot saved and Spanish youngster Chirivella was there to tap home, putting Klopp's men comfortably on their way to an opening-game win in their pre-season campaign.

Another bright spark in Woodburn was then denied by Davies after getting on the end of Solanke's cutback, while Andy Mangan was thwarted by Loris Karius at the other end, though both teams struggled for any real rhythm for most of the remainder.

There was time for a fourth goal of the night 11 minutes from time, however, as Woodburn was tripped inside the box when latching on to a Ryan Kent through-ball, before picking himself up and sending replacement keeper Luke Pilling the wrong way.

Much like Matip early on, Lazar Markovic somehow missed the target from close range when picked out, and a late chance also came and went for Solanke when denied by Pilling.