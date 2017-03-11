Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams: "I have no intention of leaving"

Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europe League round of 32 football match Torino Vs Athletic Bilbao on February 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Reported Liverpool and Juventus target Inaki Williams rules out a move away from Athletic Bilbao, saying he is where he wants to be and has no intention of leaving.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 12:33 UK

Reported Liverpool target Inaki Williams has confirmed that he has "no intention of leaving" Athletic Bilbao.

The 22-year-old broke into the Basque club's first team during the 2014-15 campaign and has developed into a key player for the La Liga side.

Williams had claimed in February that he would consider departing the San Mames in order to play at a higher level, but he appears to have changed his stance.

The forward is quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying: "I am where I want to be and that makes me very happy. I have always fought to stay with Athletic and I have no intention of leaving."

As well as the Reds, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in the once-capped Spain international.

