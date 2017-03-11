Reported Liverpool and Juventus target Inaki Williams rules out a move away from Athletic Bilbao, saying he is where he wants to be and has no intention of leaving.

The 22-year-old broke into the Basque club's first team during the 2014-15 campaign and has developed into a key player for the La Liga side.

Williams had claimed in February that he would consider departing the San Mames in order to play at a higher level, but he appears to have changed his stance.

The forward is quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying: "I am where I want to be and that makes me very happy. I have always fought to stay with Athletic and I have no intention of leaving."

As well as the Reds, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in the once-capped Spain international.