Georginio Wijnaldum praises Liverpool's "fighting spirit" for helping them come from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Georginio Wijnaldum has hailed Liverpool's "fighting spirit" for helping them come from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Ashley Barnes gave the Clarets a seventh-minute lead in the Premier League clash, but the Dutch midfielder evened things up with the last kick of the first half.

Emre Can struck the winner after the hour mark as Jurgen Klopp's men secured an important three points in their quest for a top-four finish, and Wijnaldum hailed the character of the squad.

"We were better in the second half and we got a bit lucky because in other games like this we lost but we showed fighting spirit today," the 26-year-old told the Liverpool Echo. "It was important, and I think we did well in the second half.

"At this stage of the season it's better to collect points and it doesn't matter how, we just have to win games. It doesn't matter how we win at this stage of the season but as long as we get the three points.

"They scored a goal in the first couple of minutes which made it difficult for us, but we were ready for the fight."

Liverpool's win at Anfield on Sunday takes them to within a point of Manchester City in third as they prepare to face Pep Guardiola's side next Sunday.