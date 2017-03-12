Burnley striker Ashley Barnes remains upbeat following his side's defeat to Liverpool.

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has urged his teammates to draw positives from their narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Clarets forward insisted that his team performed well at Anfield and were unfortunate to concede an equaliser on the stroke of half time.

"To come away with a loss is disappointing because we were in control in the first half, they didn't create much. Conceding on half time was a bugbear but our performance was good," Barnes told Sky Sports News.

"Our gameplan worked, but unfortunately we've come away with a loss. We need to take the positives and the negatives what to work on in the week. We will dust ourselves down and go again."

Barnes fired Burnley in front before Georginio Wijnaldum levelled the match, leaving it to Emre Can to net the Reds' winner in the second period.