Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,145
Liverpool
2-1
Burnley
Wijnaldum (45'), Can (61')
Can (63'), Lallana (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Barnes (7')
Mee (37'), Barton (58')

Burnley's Ashley Barnes draws positives from Liverpool reverse

© SilverHub
Burnley striker Ashley Barnes remains upbeat following his side's defeat to Liverpool.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 18:19 UK

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has urged his teammates to draw positives from their narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Clarets forward insisted that his team performed well at Anfield and were unfortunate to concede an equaliser on the stroke of half time.

"To come away with a loss is disappointing because we were in control in the first half, they didn't create much. Conceding on half time was a bugbear but our performance was good," Barnes told Sky Sports News.

"Our gameplan worked, but unfortunately we've come away with a loss. We need to take the positives and the negatives what to work on in the week. We will dust ourselves down and go again."

Barnes fired Burnley in front before Georginio Wijnaldum levelled the match, leaving it to Emre Can to net the Reds' winner in the second period.

Read Next:
Wijnaldum calls for Liverpool consistency
>
View our homepages for Ashley Barnes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
Result: Liverpool fight back to see off Burnley
Burnley's Ashley Barnes draws positives from Liverpool reverse
Team News: Origi replaces Firmino for LiverpoolWest Ham to replace Carroll with Sturridge?Klopp: 'Liverpool progress clear to see'Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen'Williams has "no intention of leaving" Bilbao
Flanagan eager to prove himself at LiverpoolSteven Gerrard to join England setup?Liverpool to re-open contract talks with Can?Alonso: 'Liverpool made me into a man'Klopp: 'Liverpool up for Burnley fight'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Burnley News
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
Result: Liverpool fight back to see off Burnley
Burnley's Ashley Barnes draws positives from Liverpool reverse
Team News: Origi replaces Firmino for LiverpoolFlanagan eager to prove himself at LiverpoolAndre Gray sets sights on England call-upKlopp: 'Liverpool up for Burnley fight'Preview: Liverpool vs. Burnley
Henderson, Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley'Dyche: 'Gray can continue to improve'Joey Barton betting case hearing adjournedSpurs keen on Burnley striker Gray?Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeat
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 