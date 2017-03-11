Report: Liverpool coach Steven Gerrard eager to join England setup

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
Liverpool coach Steven Gerrard could join the England coaching setup and has already had exploratory talks with senior FA figures, according to reports.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:43 UK

Steven Gerrard has reportedly expressed an interest in combining a role within the England setup with his current job at Liverpool.

The 36-year-old retired from professional football in November after ending an 18-month spell at MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy before the end of last year.

He has already taken his first steps in management by returning to his boyhood club as a youth coach in February.

According to The Independent, Gerrard is also looking for international experience and has already been in discussions with the FA's technical director, Dan Ashworth, over how he could fit in with Gareth Southgate's setup, or with age-group sides.

Gerrard is a former Three Lions captain and veteran of 114 international caps.

