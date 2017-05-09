Mamadou Sakho named on Crystal Palace's Player of the Year shortlist

Mamadou Sakho is in the running for Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award, despite featuring just eight times for the club since joining on loan from Liverpool.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017

On-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has been nominated for Crystal Palace's Player of the Season award, despite spending less than half a season at the club.

The 27-year-old, who was frozen out by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, has made only eight appearances for the Eagles since joining on a short-term deal in January.

Sakho made a big impact right from the off at Selhurst Park, though, helping his side to five wins across those eight fixtures and keeping a clean sheet in exactly half of them.

Palace have announced that the Frenchman is in the running for the end-of-season accolade, along with Christian Benteke, Yohan Cabaye, Jason Puncheon, Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

Sakho picked up a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur recently that is expected to keep him out of Palace's remaining two fixtures.

