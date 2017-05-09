Mamadou Sakho is in the running for Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award, despite featuring just eight times for the club since joining on loan from Liverpool.

On-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has been nominated for Crystal Palace's Player of the Season award, despite spending less than half a season at the club.

The 27-year-old, who was frozen out by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, has made only eight appearances for the Eagles since joining on a short-term deal in January.

Sakho made a big impact right from the off at Selhurst Park, though, helping his side to five wins across those eight fixtures and keeping a clean sheet in exactly half of them.

Palace have announced that the Frenchman is in the running for the end-of-season accolade, along with Christian Benteke, Yohan Cabaye, Jason Puncheon, Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

Sakho picked up a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur recently that is expected to keep him out of Palace's remaining two fixtures.