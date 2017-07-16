Mamadou Sakho and Lazar Markovic are left out of the Liverpool squad that will compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Sakho and Markovic have both been strongly linked with moves away from Anfield this summer following loan spells at Crystal Palace and Hull City respectively in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

The pair's omission from Jurgen Klopp's travelling squad suggests that they will be sold before the start of the new season, while Brazilian Lucas Leiva is also absent as the midfielder closes on a move to Lazio.

Sadio Mane also misses out as he continues to recover from knee surgery, but new signings Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke have both been included, in addition to the likes of Jon Flanagan, Ryan Kent and Danny Ward as Klopp looks to assess his options ahead of the new season.

Liverpool, who drew 1-1 with League One outfit Wigan Athletic on Friday night, will kick off their Hong Kong trip with a clash against fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace on Wednesday.