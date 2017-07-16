General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Mamadou Sakho, Lazar Markovic left out for Liverpool

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
Mamadou Sakho and Lazar Markovic are left out of the Liverpool squad that will compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 20:51 UK

Mamadou Sakho and Lazar Markovic have both been left out of Liverpool's pre-season squad that has travelled to Hong Kong to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Sakho and Markovic have both been strongly linked with moves away from Anfield this summer following loan spells at Crystal Palace and Hull City respectively in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

The pair's omission from Jurgen Klopp's travelling squad suggests that they will be sold before the start of the new season, while Brazilian Lucas Leiva is also absent as the midfielder closes on a move to Lazio.

Sadio Mane also misses out as he continues to recover from knee surgery, but new signings Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke have both been included, in addition to the likes of Jon Flanagan, Ryan Kent and Danny Ward as Klopp looks to assess his options ahead of the new season.

Liverpool, who drew 1-1 with League One outfit Wigan Athletic on Friday night, will kick off their Hong Kong trip with a clash against fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Daniel Sturridge in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Read Next:
Sturridge 'rejects big-money China move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mamadou Sakho, Lazar Markovic, Jurgen Klopp, Lucas Leiva, Sadio Mane, Dominic Solanke, Jon Flanagan, Danny Ward, Ryan Kent, Mohamed Salah, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Mamadou Sakho, Lazar Markovic left out for Liverpool
 Daniel Sturridge in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge 'rejects big-money China move'
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson: 'Liverpool can build on last season'
Lovren: 'Salah perfect for Liverpool'Milner talks up Mohamed Salah abilityJurgen Klopp unsure on Lucas Leiva futureKlopp: 'Salah had no idea how to defend'Hull linked with loan move for Ryan Kent
Liverpool increase Keita bid to £65m?Chelsea in pole position to sign Aubameyang?Liverpool close to Robertson deal?Result: Mohamed Salah nets in Liverpool drawLazio join race to sign Emre Can?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 