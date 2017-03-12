Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that Philippe Coutinho has lost his magic and Jurgen Klopp needs to help him rediscover it.

Jurgen Klopp's charges claimed a 2-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, and the Brazilian was replaced by 17-year-old Ben Woodburn on the hour.

Redknapp believes that the Liverpool manager needs to reinvigorate Coutinho ahead of next week's meeting with Manchester City, as the Merseysiders seek to seal a top-four spot in the final 10 matches of the season.

Speaking after the Burnley clash, Redknapp told Sky Sports News: "The one worry for me is Philippe Coutinho at the moment.

"The man was on fire earlier in the season, he was the difference. But some of the magic has gone and he needs to try and get that back. That's the manager's job this week.

"Especially at Man City where he's had a lot of success in the last two or three seasons. That's a bit of a worry for me because he makes such a difference. When he plays well, so do Liverpool."

Coutinho has scored six times and registered five assists in 21 league appearances this season.