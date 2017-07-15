General view of Anfield

Liverpool

James Milner: 'Mohamed Salah is a great addition'

James Milner in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool defender James Milner believes that Mohamed Salah will be a "great addition" to the squad after the winger scored on his pre-season debut for the club.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 20:18 UK

Liverpool utility man James Milner has said that he has already seen enough from Mohamed Salah to suggest that the winger will be a "great addition" to the team during the upcoming campaign.

Salah marked his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt with a goal during the Reds' 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Wigan Athletic on Friday evening, adding the finishing touch to a slick move which also involved Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

Milner is looking forward to seeing that trio link up more regularly in the future and believes that they all share similar traits which should see them thrive when playing together.

"[Salah was] very good. He's a top player, he's shown that in the little time that he's been here and I've seen it playing up close also. He's a great addition to the squad and it was nice for him to get off the mark as well," he told the club's official website.

"They are all top players and it's easier when you are as good as they are. They are all lively with great imagination, movement and great touches and they can all see a pass and are all unselfish as well, so you need that and that's a big part of our game obviously unselfish team play. With and without the ball those three players can do that."

Salah previously spent a brief spell in English football with Chelsea, where he scored two goals in 19 appearances.

A general view of the Stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and West Ham United at KC Stadium on September 28, 2013
Your Comments
