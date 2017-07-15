Liverpool defender James Milner believes that Mohamed Salah will be a "great addition" to the squad after the winger scored on his pre-season debut for the club.

Salah marked his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt with a goal during the Reds' 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Wigan Athletic on Friday evening, adding the finishing touch to a slick move which also involved Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

Milner is looking forward to seeing that trio link up more regularly in the future and believes that they all share similar traits which should see them thrive when playing together.

"[Salah was] very good. He's a top player, he's shown that in the little time that he's been here and I've seen it playing up close also. He's a great addition to the squad and it was nice for him to get off the mark as well," he told the club's official website.

"They are all top players and it's easier when you are as good as they are. They are all lively with great imagination, movement and great touches and they can all see a pass and are all unselfish as well, so you need that and that's a big part of our game obviously unselfish team play. With and without the ball those three players can do that."

Salah previously spent a brief spell in English football with Chelsea, where he scored two goals in 19 appearances.