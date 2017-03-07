General view of Anfield

Liverpool

James Milner calls for Liverpool consistency

James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Liverpool midfielder James Milner admits that his side's 3-1 win over Arsenal was tinged with frustration at their inability to perform like that on a consistent basis.
Liverpool utility man James Milner has admitted that Saturday's 3-1 win over top-four rivals Arsenal was tinged with a feeling of frustration at their inability to perform at that level consistently.

The Reds are the only team unbeaten against top-six opponents in the Premier League this season, but in contrast four of their five league defeats this term have come against sides who began the match in the relegation zone.

Liverpool's win over Arsenal came after a 3-1 defeat to managerless and relegation-threatened Leicester City, and Milner stressed the need to cut those bad performances out of their game.

"It was very pleasing to play like that against Arsenal, but also disappointing on the other hand because of the other night (against Leicester), not being able to do that consistently. We all know how good we are but we have to do it on a more consistent basis - the way we played against a very strong team and dominated, especially the first half, was brilliant and shows how good we are," he told reporters.

"We just need to keep building on that and keep improving to show the consistency. We just need to keep going on that note. We go out to win every game, and we know how good we are and we can win every game.

"But ultimately we want to get better as a side and keep improving, that's the aim for us. If we do that, the wins will come. We can leave it down to everyone else to talk about the top four and the table, and we just take it a game at a time and keep working on what we're working on."

Liverpool's next match comes against Burnley on Sunday - one of the teams to have already beaten them this term.

