Marco Silva calls for improvement from Lazar Markovic

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva describes Lazar Markovic as a "big talent" who has plenty more to offer Hull City during his time on loan from Liverpool.
Hull City manager Marco Silva has told Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic to "improve his performance" in order to truly fulfil his potential.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in 12 appearances for the Tigers from his midfield position since joining from the Reds in January on a short-term deal.

Markovic played a key part in last weekend's 2-0 win over Watford at the KCOM Stadium, opening the scoring for his side and ensuring that they remain on course to beat the drop, but Silva feels that there is still plenty more to come from the Serbian.

"I know him very well," he told reporters. "He is a big talent and players need to work hard every day to be fit and play at his level. Of course he improved his performance last game, but I want more because I know he can do better.

"He is one player I know, and he knows too, who is possible he can improve his performance because he is a big talent and he needs to give more for us. Of course I am happy because he improved but he can give more to us. I want more.

"Playing 90 minutes every week is important for a player. He needs 90 minutes in his legs to win confidence and good fitness. At the moment he is in better condition and of course his game is better as well."

Markovic joined Liverpool from Benfica in 2014 but has since spent time away from the club on loan at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull.

Your Comments
