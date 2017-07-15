General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Dejan Lovren: 'Mohamed Salah perfect for Liverpool'

Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren believes that new signing Mohamed Salah could be "perfect" for the team's style of play.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 23:02 UK

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has backed Mohamed Salah to be a success at the club following his arrival last month.

The Egypt international marked his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt with a goal during Friday's pre-season friendly against Wigan Athletic, linking up with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to score the equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Salah's pace adds to that of Sadio Mane - whose African Cup of Nations and injury absences last season coincided with a dip in form for Liverpool - but Lovren warned that both Salah and Dominic Solanke will have a fight on their hands to make it into the starting XI.

"Mane had his injury and we missed him. We saw (Salah on Friday) and we will see more of his qualities. He needs more time as he's only had six days with us and everything is completely new (but) I think he will be perfect in this system," he told reporters.

"I think they (Salah and Solanke) have their qualities and Jurgen [Klopp] knows what he needs and what the team needs to improve. I think he made a good choice. These guys work really hard on the pitch and in training so it is always good to welcome such players like these.

"Quality players are always welcome but we have other players like Mane, Phil (Coutinho) so I think it will be a difficult job to get in the first XI with so many good players."

Liverpool's next pre-season match comes on Wednesday when they take on Crystal Palace in Hong Kong.

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Salah had no idea how to defend'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Dominic Solanke, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Dejan Lovren: 'Mohamed Salah perfect for Liverpool'
 James Milner in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
James Milner: 'Mohamed Salah is a great addition'
 Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Jurgen Klopp unsure on Lucas Leiva future amid links to Lazio
Klopp: 'Salah had no idea how to defend'Hull linked with loan move for Ryan KentLiverpool increase Keita bid to £65m?Chelsea in pole position to sign Aubameyang?Liverpool close to Robertson deal?
Result: Mohamed Salah nets in Liverpool drawLazio join race to sign Emre Can?Report: Lazio agree £5m Lucas Leiva dealBlues, Liverpool remain keen on Aubameyang?Liverpool submit £57m offer for Keita?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
 