Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has backed Mohamed Salah to be a success at the club following his arrival last month.

The Egypt international marked his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt with a goal during Friday's pre-season friendly against Wigan Athletic, linking up with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to score the equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Salah's pace adds to that of Sadio Mane - whose African Cup of Nations and injury absences last season coincided with a dip in form for Liverpool - but Lovren warned that both Salah and Dominic Solanke will have a fight on their hands to make it into the starting XI.

"Mane had his injury and we missed him. We saw (Salah on Friday) and we will see more of his qualities. He needs more time as he's only had six days with us and everything is completely new (but) I think he will be perfect in this system," he told reporters.

"I think they (Salah and Solanke) have their qualities and Jurgen [Klopp] knows what he needs and what the team needs to improve. I think he made a good choice. These guys work really hard on the pitch and in training so it is always good to welcome such players like these.

"Quality players are always welcome but we have other players like Mane, Phil (Coutinho) so I think it will be a difficult job to get in the first XI with so many good players."

Liverpool's next pre-season match comes on Wednesday when they take on Crystal Palace in Hong Kong.