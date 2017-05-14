Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says that the club are on the 'final sprint' as they look to achieve Champions League football for next season.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has likened his club's pursuit of a Champions League place to the closing stages of a 100m race.

The Merseyside giants will secure a place in the top four of the Premier League table if they can record wins over both West Ham United and Middlesbrough, but both Manchester United and Arsenal could capitalise if they fail to emerge victorious in either of those fixtures.

Lovren could have a key role to play, especially at the London Stadium on Sunday, and he has urged the club to focus on their own efforts this weekend.

The 27-year-old told Sky Sports: "It will definitely be two tough games, especially against West Ham, so it is like a semi-final then a final the last two games.

"It is like the last 10 metres in the 100 metres run, so you need to be focused and to give everything to finish really well. We need to just concentrate on ourselves."

The Croatian international has made 27 starts for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.