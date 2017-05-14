May 14, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Liverpool
 

Dejan Lovren: 'Liverpool on final sprint to finish line'

Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says that the club are on the 'final sprint' as they look to achieve Champions League football for next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 12:24 UK

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has likened his club's pursuit of a Champions League place to the closing stages of a 100m race.

The Merseyside giants will secure a place in the top four of the Premier League table if they can record wins over both West Ham United and Middlesbrough, but both Manchester United and Arsenal could capitalise if they fail to emerge victorious in either of those fixtures.

Lovren could have a key role to play, especially at the London Stadium on Sunday, and he has urged the club to focus on their own efforts this weekend.

The 27-year-old told Sky Sports: "It will definitely be two tough games, especially against West Ham, so it is like a semi-final then a final the last two games.

"It is like the last 10 metres in the 100 metres run, so you need to be focused and to give everything to finish really well. We need to just concentrate on ourselves."

The Croatian international has made 27 starts for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Lovren an outstanding defender'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dejan Lovren, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Georginio Wijnaldum: 'We will be stronger next season'
 Luan in action for Brazil at the Olympics in August 2016
Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'
 Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Dejan Lovren: 'Liverpool on final sprint to finish line'
Lucas: 'Liverpool face two finals'Preview: West Ham vs. LiverpoolLiverpool face Atletico, Bayern in pre-seasonJurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve the title'Klopp sweating over fitness of quartet
Klopp "positive" ahead of West Ham tripMane: 'Liverpool will seal top-four spot'Brighton keen on Liverpool stalwart Lucas?Markovic to miss remainder of seasonSakho to play no further part for Palace
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 