General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool "deeply saddened" by death of club legend Ronnie Moran

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool have paid tribute to Ronnie Moran after the club legend's death at the age of 83.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Liverpool have released a statement paying tribute to club legend Ronnie Moran.

The former footballer's son Paul Moran announced on Twitter this morning that his father passed away at the age of 83 after a short illness.

Moran had numerous roles - from player to coach - during his association with the club, which made him the longest-serving employee when he retired in 1998.

A statement from the Merseyside outfit read: "Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Ronnie Moran. Moran, one of the most influential figures in the club's history, has died at the age of 83.

"Ronnie is fondly remembered for his 49 years of service to Liverpool, during which time he represented the club with distinction as a player, coach, physio, reserve-team coach, assistant manager and caretaker manager.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ronnie's wife Joyce, his children, family and many friends."

Retired defender Jamie Carragher has paid his own tribute on social media, tweeting: "Very sad news with the passing of Ronnie Moran this morning, a legendary figure @LFC & learnt me & others an awful lot. R.I.P."

Moran, who won four major trophies with Liverpool during his playing days, worked as caretaker manager on two occasions during his coaching spell.

The Liverpool Football Club emblem is displayed on the gates of Anfield Stadium on September 17, 2012
Former Liverpool captain Moran dies aged 83
>
