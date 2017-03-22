General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Former Liverpool captain Ronnie Moran dies at the age of 83

The Liverpool Football Club emblem is displayed on the gates of Anfield Stadium on September 17, 2012
Former Liverpool captain Ronnie Moran dies at the age of 83 after a short illness.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 09:08 UK

Former Liverpool captain Ronnie Moran has died at the age of 83.

More to follow.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
