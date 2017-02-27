Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Jurgen Klopp: 'Two-week break is not a problem'

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that his side's 16-day break since their last competitive game will not have a negative impact on the players.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 13:49 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down the impact his side's recent two-week break from action will have on the team.

The Reds have not featured since a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on February 11 due to their early exit from the FA Cup, with Klopp using the mid-season break to take his side on a warm-weather training camp to La Manga in Spain.

Liverpool will return to action against Leicester City on Monday night - 16 days after their last competitive game - but Klopp does not believe that the break has been long enough to have a negative effect on his players.

"We are used to it. It is a two-week break. It's not that we left the country and didn't play football for a year. It's two weeks, that's not a real problem. We played in La Manga - an internal game but it was a proper game - and we had sessions," he told reporters.

"It was a proper camp. Circumstances there are really good for a football camp - I knew it before because I was there five times with Dortmund when we had a winter break. When you have games every three days you say it's too much but when you have one a week or a two-week break then it's not enough.

"It's our job to do and we know this. We have to be spot on Monday night and play the best football we are able to do. We expect a lot from us. We want to go there and be good, organised and we want to win the game."

Liverpool had previously played 10 games in 32 days before their recent break.

Divock Origi of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Europa League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Sion at Anfield on October 1, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
