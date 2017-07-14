Jul 14, 2017 at 7.30pm UK at ​DW Stadium
WiganWigan Athletic
1-1
Liverpool
Gilbey (21')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Salah (45')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Mohamed Salah had no idea how to defend'

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp hopes to improve the defensive aspect of Mohamed Salah's game over time after seeing him up close for the first time in Liverpool's friendly with Wigan.
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 16:33 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed that Mohamed Salah has to work on the defensive aspect of his game following his arrival from Roma.

The Egypt international was handed his debut for the Reds in Friday's 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, three weeks on from joining for an initial £36.9m fee.

Salah caught the eye in Lancashire with a first-half goal to level the score, but Klopp admits that there is still work to be done if the former Chelsea wideman is to become a hit at Anfield.

"The goal was an easy situation," he told reporters. "He had no idea how to defend normally because he was not involved [previously]. He is really used to a completely different way of defending."

Salah will be part of Liverpool's squad for their upcoming tour of the Far East, where they face two matches against Premier League opposition.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
