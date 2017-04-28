General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'Dejan Lovren an outstanding defender'

Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp believes that Dejan Lovren is the type of player he can build his Liverpool team around, having seen the defender sign a new long-term contract at Anfield.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is delighted with the "wonderful news" that defender Dejan Lovren has committed his long-term future to the club.

The 27-year-old, who has made 105 appearances for the Reds since joining from Southampton in 2014, put pen to paper on a new four-year deal on Friday morning.

Lovren has established himself as a key player under Klopp this term, starting 25 games in the Premier League, and the German boss is full of praise for the "outstanding" central defender.

"Dejan is a big presence for us on the pitch and in the dressing room – this is wonderful news that he has committed to Liverpool for such a long time," he told reporters. "It is our intention to build this squad around the great talent we already have.

"We want to keep our core together. I am really pleased Dejan has become the latest to recognise that Liverpool is a place where players can achieve their dreams and goals.

"He is an outstanding defender and someone who, I believe, still has his best times to come as a player. He has all the assets a top centre-half needs in the modern game.

"He has already enjoyed some great moments at this club, but he, like all of us, is hungry to win trophies for Liverpool. I love this hunger and desire and look forward to seeing it translate to great performances for the team in the coming years."

Lovren, a £20m signing from Southampton, was due to see his contract expire at the end of next season.

Kevin Stewart in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
