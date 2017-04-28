Jurgen Klopp believes that Dejan Lovren is the type of player he can build his Liverpool team around, having seen the defender sign a new long-term contract at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is delighted with the "wonderful news" that defender Dejan Lovren has committed his long-term future to the club.

The 27-year-old, who has made 105 appearances for the Reds since joining from Southampton in 2014, put pen to paper on a new four-year deal on Friday morning.

Lovren has established himself as a key player under Klopp this term, starting 25 games in the Premier League, and the German boss is full of praise for the "outstanding" central defender.

"Dejan is a big presence for us on the pitch and in the dressing room – this is wonderful news that he has committed to Liverpool for such a long time," he told reporters. "It is our intention to build this squad around the great talent we already have.

"We want to keep our core together. I am really pleased Dejan has become the latest to recognise that Liverpool is a place where players can achieve their dreams and goals.

"He is an outstanding defender and someone who, I believe, still has his best times to come as a player. He has all the assets a top centre-half needs in the modern game.

"He has already enjoyed some great moments at this club, but he, like all of us, is hungry to win trophies for Liverpool. I love this hunger and desire and look forward to seeing it translate to great performances for the team in the coming years."

Lovren, a £20m signing from Southampton, was due to see his contract expire at the end of next season.